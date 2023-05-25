WANTED: Shooter Of Bergenfield Woman, 20, Identified, Considered Armed And Dangerous

Aaron Sierra, 22, whose last known whereabouts were in upstate New York, “should be considered armed and dangerous,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in seeking the public’s help finding him Thursday night, May 25.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps rushed the victim to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center following the incident at 87 North Taylor Street at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

She'd been shot at least three times, responders told Daily Voice, and was most recently in stable condition, according to the prosecutor.

Sierra, who’d lived at the North Taylor Street home, is charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice by flight, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses, Musella said.

ANYONE with information that can help authorities find and arrest Sierra is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at: (201) 226-5532.

