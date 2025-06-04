Video: DUI Driver Crashes Stolen Car In Dumont, Then Steals Another, Cops Say

Reggie Smith was taken into custody in Alpine on Monday evening, June 2, following a crash at East Linden Avenue and Depew Street in Dumont, according to Acting Dumont Police Chief Luke Totten.

Video footage shared to Facebook by Michael Andrew Murphy shows a blue sedan careening through the intersection, clipping one car before slamming into another. Smith then ran from the scene, Totten said.

Totten said the suspect stole another vehicle around the corner and was stopped in Alpine about 90 minutes later. He was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Jail. Injuries were minor, police said.

Court records show Smith was issued a DUI and served with multiple traffic and motor vehicle violations, including driving with a suspended license, receiving a stolen vehicle, and more.

