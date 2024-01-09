Thousands Without Power As Storm Intensifies In NJ

A State of Emergency ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy went into effect at 5 p.m., with state and local officials urging residents to stay off the roads.

Here's which towns were experiencing power outages:

PSE&G: Palisades Park, 790 customers

PSE&G: Fort Lee, 533

JCP&L: Freehold, 410

JCP&L: Mount Olive, 235

AC Electric: Stratford, 1,488

AC Electric, Pennsville, 811

"Strong to damaging winds" were being forecast across the region, with gusts reaching between 40 and 60 mph, the NWS said. Wind will be strongest near the coasts where peak gusts could reach 70 mph.

A coastal flood threat increased for overnight and into Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, the NWS said. Coastal flood advisories and watches in effect are below:

