Teaneck Rabbi Assaulted In Bergenfield, Officials Confirm

Those familiar with the incident said it happened around 2 p.m. outside of his home on Maiden Lane and Sussex Road. Contrary to initial reports, the rabbi was not building his Sukkah, local faith leaders say.

Sources say the victim is the assistant rabbi at Keter Torah in Teaneck.

Footage shows multiple good Samaritans running over and tackling the attacker.

Authorities said the assault appears to be a random, isolated incident.

The incident comes after a wrath of antisemitic incidents in neighboring New Milford where homes and public facilities were vandalized.

“We extend our concern and support to those affected and stand in solidarity with our local faith community,” the Borough of Bergenfield said in a statement. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety, unity, and well-being of all residents.”

Police said there is no further threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.