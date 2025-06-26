Overcast 70°

Truck Plows Through Intersection, Crushes Tesla In Bergenfield (Developing)

A Tesla was completely demolished in a crash involving a commercial truck in Bergenfield on Thursday, June 26, Daily Voice has learned.

Bergenfield police

Bergenfield police

 Photo Credit: BPD
Cecilia Levine


The crash happened at New Bridge Road and Woodbine Street, close to Lidl at 5:45 p.m., according to witnesses at the scene.

Footage obtained by Daily Voice shows the truck barreling through the intersection into oncoming traffic in both directions. The truck then overturned, taking down the traffic pole.

Photos show both vehicles completely wrecked with a traffic light down. The condition of the drivers and potential injuries were not immediately clear.

Daily Voice has reached out to Bergenfield police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

