Bergenfield Teacher Eddie Baldwin Dies: 'Best Friend Who We Thought Would Always Be There'

Former Bergen County "Teacher of the Year" and longtime Bergenfield High School teacher Eddie Baldwin has did.

Circumstances around his death were not immediately announced.

Baldwin worked at Bergenfield High School for more than 12 years, having founded the school's eSports team and culinary arts club.

Superintendent Christopher Tully remembered Baldwin as a "caring, loving, and dedicated teacher providing his expertise with his students," who took pride in his students' success.

"Seeing him on a daily basis was like seeing our best friend who we thought would always be there," Tully said. "Mr. Baldwin was truly a special teacher who made a positive impact on anyone who met him."

Tully was voted Bergen County Teacher of the Year in 2017-18.

Grief counselors will be available for the BHS community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.