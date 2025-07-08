Runaway Garbage Truck Rolls Into New Milford Home, Driver Gets 4 Tickets: Police

The crash happened around 7:12 a.m., in front of 245 Eagle Avenue, off Main Street, according to New Milford Police Chief Brian T. Clancy.

The unmanned truck rolled south on Eagle Avenue, hitting three parked cars. One was pushed into the structure of 247 Eagle Ave., causing minor damage.

Emergency crews from New Milford Fire Department, Oradell Fire Department, and PSE&G responded after a gas meter at the home was struck. No leak was found, Clancy said.

The building inspector later ruled that 247 Eagle Ave. was safe, with no major structural damage.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Passaic, told police he had placed the truck in park before exiting to help with trash collection. When he noticed the vehicle rolling away, he tried to get back in the driver's seat but the door was locked, Clancy said. No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver was issued four summonses: delaying traffic, leaving a vehicle with the engine running, reckless driving, and careless driving.

Police said the investigation could not determine whether the truck slipped out of gear or if it was operator error.

