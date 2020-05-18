Wealthy NYC Residents Making Move To Suburbs, NJ Real Estate Agents Swamped

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak ongoing, many wealthy New Yorkers are leaving the city to head toward the suburbs.

Buyers and renters in search of a "new normal" have been leaving New York City en masse and flooding the suburbs, where there is more space and less dense crowds. Others are riding out the outbreak at their second homes in the surrounding suburbs.

The outbreak has kept New Milford realtor Jason Levine busy.

"People want space to move around outdoors," said Levine, who owns TeamLevine ONE94 Real Estate Group with his wife, Katherine.

"I would say about half the offers we are getting on the properties that have multiple offers are people from New York. [Coronavirus] is definitely adding to the urgency."

Jason and Katherine Levine, who co-own TeamLevine ONE94 Real Estate Group. Contributed

Experts have said that the recent rash of buyers and renters leaving the city could revive the real estate markets in affluent towns of North Jersey, Westchester County, Long Island and Fairfield County.

“After going through this in the city ... people want a place where, if they have kids, they can get out and do something,” Steven Magnuson, a Douglas Elliman broker in Greenwich said to CNBC . “They can go out for a bike ride, and go for a run or walk and live their daily lives without feeling inundated by their neighbors."

Paul and Stephanie Ellis, a stay-at-home mom, left their Greenwich Village apartment with their baby boy with one day's notice, the New York Post reports.

Instead of renting a larger apartment in the city for a year, then settling into a different Manhattan apartment, the couple moved into Stephanie's mom's house in Marlboro (Monmouth County).

As of late April, the Ellises were unsure of if or when they'd move back to NYC.

“It seems like everyone wants to leave the city,” he added. “Our problem is not enough inventory for sale. We’ve been on the phone 24/7 and on email.”

Levine saw a slowdown in business at the onset of the outbreak, he said.

"People were fearful and rightfully so," Levine said.

"Now the fear seems to be subsiding and buyers and sellers are starting to feel more comfortable with the process. We have been incredibly busy."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.