North Jersey Dominates Most Expensive Places To Rent In NYC Area

Having New York City in your backyard has its perks -- but it certainly comes with a price.

Residential rental website Zumper has ranked a handful of North Jersey cities as some of the most expensive in the NYC-Metro area.

The "Zumper New York City Metro Area Report" analyzed active listings -- particularly a one-bedroom units -- in September 2020 across 24 cities to find the ones that are most expensive, and the ones with the fastest growing rental rates.

The findings might not shock you. The top 10 most expensive places to rent in an around New York City include Fort Lee, Englewood, Hoboken, Jersey City and Secaucus.

The least and most expensive rentals in the New York City Metro area. Zumper

New York City, where a one-bedroom apartment averages $2,600 a month, is by far the most expensive place to rent. Prices in Fort Lee climbed 5.1 percent, making it the second-most expensive place to live in the area.

Englewood, meanwhile, dropped down to the third spot. The average unit in Englewood is an estimated $2,340.

The most affordable rentals, however, can be found in Bridgeport ($1,220), Poughkeepsie ($1,310) and East Orange -- where rent dropped 4.3 percent -- ($1,320).

