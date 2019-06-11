Contact Us
Witnesses Help Clifton Police Nab Fleeing Business Burglar Hailing Cab

Jerry DeMarco
Luis A. Beabrut
Luis A. Beabrut Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

Clifton police responding to a commercial burglary call found their suspect trying to hail a cab.

Witnesses told responding officers that the burglar fled toward Paterson after breaking into the Main Street business around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The front glass door was smashed and cash and cigarettes stolen, he added.

Officers established a perimeter and began a yard-by-yard search, assisted by a Passaic County sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Then they spotted him on Getty Avenue.

Police arrested Luis A. Beabrut, 43, of Paterson and recovered the proceeds. He was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

