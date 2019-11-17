Two Linden Police Officers Hospitalized Hours Apart, One After Crash, Another In Assault

Hours after a Linden police officer was injured in a crash, another officer reportedly was hospitalized following an assault.

Police Chief David Hart was requested to respond Sunday morning to UMDNJ, where the assaulted officer was taken following an incident at East Baltimore Avenue and Blancke Street, Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

This comes after an officer was involved in a crash just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Elizabeth Avenue and Bower Street.

The officer was responding to reports of a fight on the 100 block of North Wood Ave when his cruiser collided with a 2014 Toyota Camry, Guenther said.

The officer was taken to University Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said in a release.

The other driver, a 27-year-old Elizabeth woman also didn't have life-threatening injuries after she was extricated by firefighters and taken to University Hospital, the lieutenant said.

The Union County Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was investigating the crash. Authorities asked that anyone with information about the accident contact investigators at (908) 654-9804 .

