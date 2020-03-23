Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergenfield Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Musician/Waiter From Fort Lee Repeatedly Raped Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Victor Jiatz
Victor Jiatz Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A restaurant server from Fort Lee sexually assaulted a pre-teen several times, authorities said Monday.

Victor Jiatz, a 31-year-old musician originally from Guatemala, remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Sunday.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives took him into custody following a 911 call of sexual assaults “on numerous occasions,” which triggered an investigation by his Special Victims Unit and Fort Lee police.

They charged Jiatz, a percussionist who is married and previously lived in Clifton, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, child endangerment and false imprisonment, the prosecutor said.

