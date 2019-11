A 77-year-old Mahwah man whose body was found in his car early Friday afternoon outside the Urban Farms Shopping Center in Franklin Lakes died of natural causes, authorities said.

No foul play was suspected, they said.

Police were in the process of notifying the next of kin, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner took custody of the body.

