Pedestrians, Driver Hospitalized In Dumont Crash

Two pedestrians and a driver were hospitalized following a chain-reaction crash in Dumont, responders said.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, responders said.

A minivan driver had stopped to let the pedestrians cross at the corner of New Milford Avenue and Pine Street when the vehicle was rear-ended by a truck around 7 p.m. Tuesday, responders said.

The Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the two pedestrians to Hackensack University Medical Center.

One had arm, face and head injuries, while the other sustained various bumps and bruises.

The driver, who complained of whiplash, was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center by the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

