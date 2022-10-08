NYC Reach $165M Settlement For Women Abused By Gynecologist From North Jersey

Two New York City hospitals have agreed to pay $165 million to women who accused a now-former gynecologist with New Jersey ties of sexual abuse and misconduct, officials said.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP) announced the agreement on Friday, Oct. 7, which details 147 past patients of Englewood's Robert Hadden. Among the victims was Evelyn Yang, the wife of former US presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

It follows a similar settlement announced last December between CUIMC and NYP and an initial group of 79 of Hadden's female patients.

Hadden has not worked as a doctor since 2012 and surrendered his medical license in 2016, after pleading guilty in New York state court to a third-degree criminal sex act and forcible touching, prosecutors said.

The former doctor is awaiting trial in federal court on eight criminal counts of bringing women across state lines for the purpose of sexual abuse from 1993 to 2012.

"Hadden allegedly used the examinations of his victims for his own sexual gratification, abusing dozens of victims over a nearly 20-year period, including multiple minor girls, one of whom Hadden had himself delivered," Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.

"The allegations show that Hadden acted as a predator in a white coat. He allegedly used the cover of conducting medical examinations to engage in sexual abuse that he passed off as normal and medically necessary, when it was neither normal nor necessary – it was criminal."

***WARNING: The following details may be sensitive to some readers.***

According to prosecutors, the abusive sexual conduct included:

Hadden conducting excessively long and sexualized breast exams that involved caressing or groping a victim’s breasts, and pinching, twisting, or otherwise manipulating a victim’s nipples.

Conducting two breast exams per appointment

Conducting pelvic exams during which Hadden used his hands to touch a victim’s clitoris, labia, vagina, and/or anus without a valid medical purpose

Conducting pelvic exams during which Hadden licked a victim’s vagina.

He also frequently brought up inappropriate and medically irrelevant sexual topics without prompting from his patients

“We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt," CUIMC said in a statement.

"All those who came forward should be commended. We are committed to the safety and dignity of every one of our patients and have adopted policies to ensure they are protected and empowered while in our care.”

The national sexual assault hotline offers confidential 24/7 support. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call 800-656-HOPE (4673), or visit the online chat hotline.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.