Elderly Waldwick Man Busted For Prepubescent Child Porn: Bergen County Prosecutor

The investigation into a 79-year-old man led to child pornography charges for a retiree in Bergen County who was busted with sexually explicit images of prepubescent and other children, authorities announced.

Waldwick's John Campbell has been arrested for his alleged possession and distribution of child pornography following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office led by Chief Jason Love.

Members of the prosecutor’s office’s Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Campbell’s Waldwick home on Thursday, Feb. 9, investigators said, which led to the discovery that Campbell had used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute illicit materials depicting children.

Campbell was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with second-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree distribution of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his initial court appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

