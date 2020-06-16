Dumont Woman Killed Blocks From Home Where Cresskill Woman Was Slain

A Dumont woman was killed overnight Tuesday just blocks from a home where a Cresskill woman was slain barely 24 hours earlier, Daily Voice has learned.

The 36-year-old victim was killed in what Bergen County Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti characterized as a domestic violence homicide at a Knickerbocker Road garden apartment building off Lexington Avenue where she lived.

A manhunt ended when Closter police captured the suspect hours later.

With him were two very young children -- one reportedly six months old and the other 18 months.

Both were at Hackensack University Medical Center awaiting response from the state Department of Children and Families.

The adults temporarily remained unidentified Tuesday morning.

In an odd twist, the slaying occurred less than a mile from where a Cresskill woman was brutally slain roughly 24 hours earlier.

Authorities charged a 19-year-old Lodi man with killing her and the woman's 14-year-old daughter with assisting his botched attempt at trying to dispose of the body in Overpeck Creek in Teaneck

There's no connection between the two killings, authorities said.

The majority of killings in Bergen County for many years have been domestic-related.

The suspect in the Dumont slaying, whom neighbors identified as the victim's husband, was being interviewed by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, which is heading the investigation.

They were assisted by police from multiple towns -- including Dumont -- as well as Bergen County sheriff's officers and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

