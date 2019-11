Three swastikas were found in a Ridgewood High School bathroom stall last month, village police said Sunday.

The swastikas were discovered "rubbed on a surface" of the stall on Oct. 18 and were being treated as a bias crime, police said in a release issued Sunday by Detective Sgt. Michael W. Lembo.

"The surface was cleaned and there was no permanent damage," the release says.

Ridgewood detectives were investigating.

