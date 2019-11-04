Contact Us
Burning Wires Fall In Ramsey, Jam Area Traffic

Jerry DeMarco
Burning live wires fell blocks apart in Ramsey on Monday.
Burning live wires fell blocks apart in Ramsey on Monday. Photo Credit: Contributed photo

Ramsey firefighters doused separate mini-blazes sparked Monday by downed utility lines blocks apart.

Burning wires fell on Lake Street at Franklin Turnpike in front of Eastwick College and on Canterbury Drive, spreading to some brush.

PSE&G shut down power to the area so that firefighters could extinguish the blazes.

Lake Street was temporarily closed in both directions from Franklin Turnpike to Debaun Avenue, creating a traffic mess. No injuries were reported.

Borough police and the Ramsey Rescue Squad also responded.

Lake Street was closed from Franklin Turnpike to Debaun Avenue in Ramsey, creating a traffic mess.

