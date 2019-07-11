Contact Us
Bogota Police Charge Newark Man Wanted In NYC With Knifepoint Threat

Aaron Lorenzo
Aaron Lorenzo Photo Credit: DRIVER's LICENSE PHOTO: Courtesy BOGOTA PD

Bogota police arrested a wanted Newark man after they said he pulled a knife on a local resident before dawn Thursday.

The resident came to headquarters around 1 a.m. to report the alleged threat by Aaron Lorenzo, 31, of Newark, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Lorenzo had visited the victim’s apartment with a friend of a friend, Cole said.

Soon after a description was given out to patrol officers, Sgt. Thomas Riedel and Officer Ryan Ward found him.

Lorenzo, who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of New York City, gave them several bogus names, Cole said. They also found him carrying a small amount of meth.

Police charged him with being a fugitive from justice, providing false information and drug and weapons possession.

