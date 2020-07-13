Bergenfield PD Investigates Anti-BLM Social Media Threat Involving Bombs, Guns, Suicide Vest

Bergenfield police were trying to determine who authored a social media thread full of threats to kill people in a variety of ways in retaliation against Black Lives Matter.

“We are aware of an alarming Twitter post going around social media,” Bergenfield police wrote in their own social media post.

“We want to thank everyone who reached out to the department to report this,” they added. “The matter is being investigated.”

The alarming thread bore a name, address and time stamp that began at 8:30 p.m. July 10.

“i hate my life so much so tomorrow [this past Saturday] I am going to be planting pipe bombs on my street and blowing up people as they walk and drive by,” it said.

“i will then take my car and drive into any people still protesting and kill them because I hate the #BlackLivesMatter movement.”

The post continues to escalate, with the threats becoming more outlandish – and in all likelihood concocted.

These include a threat by the writer to go to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and “start killing everyone in sight in there,” along with a purported warning that he/she “will be wearing a suicide vest with pipe bombs strapped to my ankles and arms and I will be loaded with an ak47 2 handguns and 5 grenades.”

More outrageous threats are made by the author who says “there isn’t a reason for me to still be alive and on this earth. f**k everyone who has ever made me feel like shit. i hope you see this and realize you made me do this.”

Even if there’s no genuine intent behind it, such a post could be considered as causing a public alarm, justifying an arrest and the filing of criminal charges – or, in the case of a juvenile, a delinquency complaint, authorities say.

Authorities could also consider the incident a bias crime.

