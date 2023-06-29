Fair 71°

Pedo File: Computer Tech From Bergen, 43, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor

A married computer tech from Dumont was charged with sexually assaulting an underage teen.

Coswayne Donald
Coswayne Donald Photo Credit: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Coswayne Donald, 43, “sexually assaulted a child who was between the ages of 13 and 16,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Donald was arrested in town on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct following a joint investigation by Musella’s Special Victims Unit and Dumont police, the prosecutor said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, June 28, to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

