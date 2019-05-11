HERO: Four Saved By Organs Donated By Oradell Teen Killed In Crash

TRIBUTE: Gone much too soon at 17, an Oradell boy died a hero, donating his organs to save the lives of four people.

Richard Rivera clung to life for a week after his SUV slammed into a tree in Haworth on Oct. 17, said his mother, Evelyn Dominguez.

Firefighters extricated the teen from his 2002 Toyota 4Runner following the nighttime crash in front of the SUEZ water treatment plan on Lake Shore Drive. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his death.

Dominguez told Daily Voice that she, her husband, Omar Rivera, and Richard’s sister, Laura, “are incredibly saddened yet proud that, even in death, his kindness and compassion shone through....Our kind and compassionate young man died a hero."

Besides being survived by his parents and sister, Richard was the grandson of Dinorah and Josè Dominguez and Elsa Torres and Pedro Juan Rivera and the nephew of Josie Dominguez, Veronica Bonfante, and Oscar Franchesci.

“Richie will be missed by all who were blessed to know him,” his parents said.

Interment in Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah followed an Oct. 29 Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in River Edge.

William G. Basralian Funeral Home in Oradell handled the arrangements.

