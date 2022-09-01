Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Young Man Struck, Killed By Train In Dumont

Jerry DeMarco
The Dumont victim was pronounced shortly after midnight. Photo Credit: csx.com/

A young man was struck and killed by a freight train overnight in Dumont.

The victim was pronounced shortly after midnight Thursday, Sept. 1, after being struck by the southbound CSX train in the area of Columbia Avenue about 20 minutes earlier.

A witness told responders that the young man ran across the tracks trying to beat the train but didn't make it, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The body was found near the Madison Avenue crossing after a brief search, they said.

CSX requested assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification forensics team.

