Young Man Struck, Killed By Train In Dumont

A young man was struck and killed by a freight train overnight in Dumont.

The victim was pronounced shortly after midnight Thursday, Sept. 1, after being struck by the southbound CSX train in the area of Columbia Avenue about 20 minutes earlier.

A witness told responders that the young man ran across the tracks trying to beat the train but didn't make it, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the incident said.

The body was found near the Madison Avenue crossing after a brief search, they said.

CSX requested assistance from the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification forensics team.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.