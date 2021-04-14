Wild Car, Foot Chases End With Three in Custody, $10,000 Cash Seized In Bergenfield

UPDATE: What began as a hit and run led to a pair of vehicle pursuits and foot chases that ended Wednesday in Bergenfield with three suspects in custody and more than $10,000 in cash seized, authorities said.

The first vehicle was being pursued following a hit and run in Teaneck shortly before 2:30 p.m.It hit a couple of cars along the route before three occupants eventually bailed out in Bergenfield, borough Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh said.

Officers immediately grabbed a juvenile on Sussex Road while the chief and others chased the other two suspects on foot.

Police were searching for them when a borough officer tried to stop another suspicious vehicle on New Bridge Road less than an hour later, Rabboh said.

The driver got stuck in traffic and bailed out of the Mercedes CLS, he said.

The Mercedes, it turned out, had been reported stolen out of New York, Rabboh said. It bore bogus Texas tags and had a fake registration card and its VIN numbers covered, the chief said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit joined borough, Teaneck and Dumont police in the search for the driver, who was later spotted and seized on Laurel Court, Rabboh said.

A third suspect from the original pursuit was captured on Woodbine Avenue after a brief foot pursuit, he said.

He was carrying nearly $10,000 in cash, along with the credit cards, the chief said.

An additional $600 was recovered from another suspect, Rabboh added.

A final suspect was still in the wind as of Wednesday night.

In the end, "no one was injured, no police vehicles were damaged and everyone got to go home safely," the chief said.

The two adults were being charged criminal and the juvenile was being processed on a delinquency complaint, said Rabboh, who planned to release full details Thursday morning.

