Bergenfield Daily Voice
Bergenfield Daily Voice

Warren County Man Who Took Fatal Fall Also Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Advisory Says

Valerie Musson
St. Luke's in Fountain Hill, PA
St. Luke's in Fountain Hill, PA Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Warren County man who died in a Pennsylvania hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall at home also tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The 61-year-old Washington Borough man died at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill Friday night, NJ.com reports .

The patient’s primary cause of death was a head injury from a fall, but COVID-19 is also listed as a “contributing factor,” according to a release from Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich.

The patient, along with a 60-year-old man recovering at home, are the first two COVID-19 cases reported in Washington Borough.

New Jersey currently has 1,327 confirmed cases and 16 deaths related to the virus.

