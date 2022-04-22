UPDATE: Body Of Drowned Teen Pulled From Bergen Pond

UPDATE (10 p.m.) The body of a teenager was pulled from a pond in New Milford around 10 p.m. Friday, hours after witnesses said he jumped in, borough police confirmed.

Credible sources told responders that the boy -- a New Milford High School student in his late teens -- jumped into the Hard Castle Pond behind the Dorchester Manor Apartments around 7:30 p.m., April 22.

Members of a Bergen County regional SCUBA task force responded to a staging area on nearby Columbia Street with borough police, firefighters, EMS and divers from Mahwah, Wyckoff and Wallington.

Members of the county team went into the water first as dusk fell following a sonar scan.

Lighting illuminated the pond and surrounding area as multiple dive teams rotated in and out of the water.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.