Sedan, SUV Collide In New Milford

Two drivers escaped serious injury in a crash Friday afternoon in New Milford.

Bystanders got the female driver out of a Toyota Camry after it was knocked onto the driver's side by a Toyota 4Runner at the corner of Henley Avenue and River Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Both she and the SUV driver didn't appear seriously injured, they said.

Borough police and EMS from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck responded.

Police were investigating the cause.

The sedan and SUV collided. Joseph Dillon for DAILY VOICE

