Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Crashed, Burning Motorcycle Found On Garden State Parkway, Police Search For Rider
News

Responders: Emotionally Disturbed Repeat Offender Seized In Dumont After Brief Standoff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Blanche Court, Dumont
Blanche Court, Dumont Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

An emotionally disturbed man with a drug-related criminal history was taken into custody shortly after barricading himself in a Dumont home on Monday, responders said.

The 26-year-old resident was seized after a standoff that barely lasted 90 minutes and brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, among other responders, to his parents' house on Blanche Court around the corner from Veterans Memorial Park, they said.

A report that he had to be tased couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Records show a history of confrontations with responders, as well as repeated drug court violations and arrests for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating a court order, among other offenses, over the past seven years.

No serious injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.