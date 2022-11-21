Resident, 72, Assaulted After Handing $8,700 To Grandparent Bail Scammer: New Milford PD

A heartless thug assaulted a 72-year-old New Milford man after conning the victim and his wife out of $8,700 with a grandparent bail scam, authorities said.

Carlos Liriano-Cruz, 21, convinced the victims that their grandson was in police custody and needed the cash for bail, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.

Liriano-Cruz, of Paterson, had gone to their house, collected the money and began heading back to a vehicle parked up the street when the father realized they'd been conned, the chief said.

The victim followed Liriano-Cruz and recorded a short video of him and his car with his cellphone, Clancy said.

Liriano-Cruz responded by assaulting the victim, taking his phone and fleeing, he said.

New Milford police distributed images to their colleagues throughout the state and instantly got help.

"Information obtained from numerous law enforcement agencies assisted with the positive identification of the suspect and vehicle," Clancy said.

Paterson police assisted New Milford detectives in seizing Liriano-Cruz at his East 26th Street home, the chief said. He was charged with strong-arm robbery, theft, assault and receiving stolen property, records show.

Meanwhile, authorities in other jurisdictions were eyeing him for similar scams in their towns.

Clancy singled out Detective Lt. Nelson Perez for cracking the case.

"He worked around the clock to get this violent criminal off the street in one week," the chief said. "We are hoping these serious charges are not downgraded and the courts realize how dangerous this criminal is.”

As it turned out, Liriano-Cruz spent eight days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered him released, with conditions, pending trial on the New Milford charges.

