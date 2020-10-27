Prosecutor: New Milford Firefighting Vet Got Underage Girls To Have Sex Chats, Send Nude Pics

UPDATE: New Milford Fire Lt. Angelo DeCarlo got underage girls he had online sexual chats with to send him naked photos, authorities charged.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office took DeCarlo into custody at his Princeton Street home while seizing evidence early Tuesday.

The Cyber Crimes Task Force members had learned that 55-year-old account manager "used the Internet to view, download, possess, and share digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

"In addition, [he] used online chat forums and applications to engage in sexually explicit online chat conversations with underage girls," Musella said.

During those talks, DeCarlo "obtained nude and/or sexually explicit images of juveniles, sent nude images to the children, and engaged in sexually explicit video chats," the prosecutor said.

Currently a volunteer borough fire lieutenant and treasurer with NMFD Company 2, DeCarlo served as chief in 2018.

He's chairman of the borough Planning Board, is married and has a daughter.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

DeCarlo is charged with distributing obscene material to a minor, sexual conduct with a child, child endangerment and viewing or possessing more than 1,000 illegal images.

***PARENTAL ALERT: Musella said the investigation was continuing and that any parent or guardian who determines that his or her child has communicated with the online screen names “MForFunNJ” or “eagle0680291nm” immediately contact his office's tip line: (201) 226-5532.

ALSO SEE: A Lodi man was ordered detained by a federal judge Tuesday after agents said they found him trafficking child pornography.

