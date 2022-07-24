PROSECUTOR: Dumont Widow, 79, Bludgeoned To Death With Fireplace Poker

UPDATE: A 79-year-old Dumont widow was bludgeoned to death in her home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed Sunday.

Medics from Holy Name Medical Center tried in vain to save Linda Maupai, who'd been struck in the head with a fireplace poker at her New Milford Avenue residence, responders said.

They took her to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m.

Her son, Patrick Maupai, 40, was immediately taken into custody, multiple responders said.

Maupai, who most recently lived in Bergenfield, had called police to his mother's home across from Dumont High School around midnight, they said.

He allegedly admitted that he'd struck his mother with a fire poker and believed she was dead, they said.

Musella temporarily withheld identities. Detectives from his Major Crimes Unit are investigating along with Dumont police, the prosecutor said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, including the suspected murder weapon.

