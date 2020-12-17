Police: Armed Uber Eats Driver Captured In Bergenfield After Dumont Carjacking

Police captured a gun-toting Uber Eats deliveryman who carjacked a driver in Dumont and then crashed during Wednesday night's snowstorm.

The victim told police an SUV struck his orange Dodge Challenger from behind at the intersection of Washington and Madison avenues shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim said he got out and was confronted by two men, one carrying a gun, Police Chief Thomas McKeary said.

The gunman, identified as Abel Gomez-Pichardo of the Bronx, “snatched the keys from around the victim’s neck and fled with the victim’s vehicle, McKeary said.

Officer James Fitzsimmons spotted the Challenger heading west on New Milford Avenue.

When he activated his emergency lights, Gomez-Pichardo hit the gas and took off but crashed on the snow-covered roadway, the chief said.

Gomez-Pichardo, a 19-year-old Dominican national, then bailed out and ran, McKeary said.

He was captured behind a home off North Prospect Avenue in Bergenfield minutes later.

He'd been carrying a loaded handgun, McKeary said.

The other vehicle fled.

Gomez-Pichardo remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with carjacking, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

The chief thanked police from Bergenfield, Haworth, Oradell and New Milford, the Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance.

"While these types of incidents are not typical for the Borough of Dumont, our officers are trained and ready for all situations, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community and its visitors,” Mayor Andrew LaBruno said.

The mayor commended McKeary, his department and mutual aid responders for their “rapid response and professionalism.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.