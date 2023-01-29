Of All Places: SUV Crash Destroys Auto Repair Shop In Bergenfield

An SUV slammed into an auto repair business -- collapsing the building -- in Bergenfield.
The driver and passenger both fortunately emerged with minor injuries when their Nissan Rogue crashed into Auto Clinic Repair Tech Service on West Main Street with minor injuries at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
They were tended to by the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps, who responded along with police and firefighters.
A building inspector also was summoned.
The structure will have to be razed, responders said.
