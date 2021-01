A driver apparently had a diabetic episode before her SUV crashed onto a corner property in New Milford.

She got out on the passenger side of the Mazda following the crash at Henley Avenue and Bliss Drive.

An ambulance took her to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with what weren't considered life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck removed the vehicle.

Borough police and firefighters also responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.