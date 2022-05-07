New Milford PD: Wanted NYC Driver With No License, Registration Or Plates Assaults Officer, EMT

A driver wanted on outstanding warrants was jailed after he brawled with New Milford police, kicked an EMT and spit in an officer’s face, authorities said.

Thomas Overton, 19, of the Bronx had no license, registration – or even license plates -- when Officer Daniel O’Neill stopped him in a BMW on New Milford Avenue near Main Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Overton immediately “became confrontational with the officer and would not provide the requested paperwork,” the captain said.

The officer eventually identified Overton, who computer records showed had a suspended license, suspended registration and active warrants out of Lodi and New Milford, Van Saders said.

Overton resisted an attempt by O’Neill and two backups -- Sgt. Mark O’Brien and Officer Adam Conboy – to take him into custody peacefully, Van Saders said.

Eventually they subdued him with help from a passing Bergen County prosecutor’s detective who pulled over and got out to help, he said.

Overton was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, where the captain said he kicked an EMT from Holy Name Medical Center.

He was eventually brought to the Bergen County Jail, where he Van Saders said he spit in O’Neill’s face.

Overton remained held in the jail on Tuesday. He’s charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on an EMT, resisting arrest, obstruction and harassment. He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Authorities in Allamuchy Township (Warren County) placed a detainer on Overton and will immediately take him into custody if a judge in Hackensack releases him. What crime he's accused of there couldn't immediately be determined.

