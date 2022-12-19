New Milford PD: Hackensack Ex-Con Made Dozens Of Threatening Calls To Police, Local School

An ex-con with a history of making threats used racial slurs in alarming calls to a New Milford school, followed by 26 similar calls to borough police, authorities charged.

The first call by Sean Michael Persons, 39, of Hackensack last week was “threatening, offensive and had racial rhetoric,” alarming school administrators, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The following day, Persons “called the New Milford Police Department 26 times with the same harassing statements,” Van Saders said on Monday, Dec. 19. “Some were three-way calls with the New Milford Police Department and New Milford Schools.”

Police know Persons, who has a criminal history stretching back more than 20 years.

Some of the arrests – in Haworth, Ridgefield and Tenafly -- have been for incidents involving terroristic threats, harassment and calls to 911 without the need for emergency service, records show.

Hackensack police arrested Persons this past Saturday, Dec. 17, and turned him over to New Milford police.

Because he’s on probation, New Milford police charged Persons with felony criminal harassment along with making terroristic threats, Van Saders said.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday.

