Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CONFIRMED: Three Dead In Wayne House Fire
News

New Milford PD: Hackensack Driver, 17, Nodded Out In Head-On Crash That Injured Dumont Woman

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Boulevard at East Woodland Road, New Milford
Boulevard at East Woodland Road, New Milford Photo Credit: INSET: New Milford PD / Yaniv Besterman

A 17-year-old Hackensack driver fell asleep behind the wheel an instant before a head-on collision in New Milford that injured a Dumont motorist, authorities said.

The young driver's northbound Hyundai Elantra crossed into the oncoming lane and slammed into the Volkswagen Tiguan just off the corner of East Woodland Road just after 7 p.m. Monday, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

The 22-year-old SUV driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center by members of the Little Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Van Saders said.

She sustained a fractured wrist, he said, adding that the boy declined medical attention. The vehicles were towed.

Borough police were investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

Charges against the boy were expected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.