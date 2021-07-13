New Milford Detective Nails Teaneck Man In Vehicle Burglary Spree

New Milford police cracked a string of vehicle burglaries with the arrest of a Teaneck man, authorities said.

Four different vehicles were burglarized overnight in different parts of town, with victims reporting cash, credit cards, debit cards, personal ID and gift cards taken, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said Tuesday.

One of the debit cards was used to make a purchase in River Edge shortly after the June 22 thefts, he said.

Detective Przemyslaw Boinski identified a vehicle and then a suspect, 25-year-old Amari Estiverne, Van Saders said.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound Estiverne has a criminal record includes charges out of Teaneck last year of false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

He was also with rioting, simple assault and disorderly conduct following a brawl outside Teaneck High School that sent him to the hospital with a stab wound seven years ago, records show.

Estiverne was arrested this time during a warranted search of his home, during which he “became verbally combative with officers and would not comply with their orders” before he was finally taken into custody, Van Saders said.

New Milford police charged him four counts of burglary and four counts of theft.

Teaneck police charged him with resisting arrest, while River Edge police charged him with ID theft and receiving stolen property.

Estiverne was eventually released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

