Jersey Shore Man Charged With Cyber-Harassing, Extorting Bergen Woman

A Seaside Heights man continually sent harassing texts and emails while extorting a Bergen County woman with whom he’d had a previous relationship, authorities said following his arrest.

Seaside Heights police arrested Tony Munn, 44, on a New Milford police warrant late last week, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

He was charged with cyber-harassment, harassment and theft by extortion and taken to the Bergen County Jail, Van Saders said.

A judge in Hackensack ordered Munn released, pending further court action, less than 24 hours later.

