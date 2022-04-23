GoFundMe Established For Family Of Drowned New Milford HS Student

A GoFund Me account was established for the family of an 18-year-old New Milford High School senior who drowned trying to help a group of local kids.

Clinton Ajit offered to go get a soccer ball inadvertently kicked into a pond near the borough athletics fields as dusk began to fall Friday evening, April 22.

"He didn't know how to swim and never came back up," a responder told Daily Voice.

Police officers responding at 7:15 p.m. to an urgent 911 call at Hard Castle Pond behind the Dorchester Manor Apartments found Ajit's shoes on the bank, the ball floating at the southwest corner of the pond and no sign of the teen.

A diver discovered his body on the pond's muddy bottom around 9:50 p.m.

Ajit was "a loving son to Mr. Ajit Mathew and Mrs. Annamma George and brother to Chris," Gabriella George wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He was an intelligent, humorous, and kind young man.

"Kindly consider donating to help support the family during this difficult time."

