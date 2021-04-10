Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Bergenfield Daily Voice serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Teacher’s Stalker Slashed Tire, Yelled ‘School Shooter!’ Police Charge
News

Firefighters Quickly Douse Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins (BT Fire Photos)
South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield Photo Credit: Cynthia Sherman

Firefighters extinguished a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a Bergenfield commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the fire broke on the western side of South Washington Avenue south of Bedford Avenue out shortly before 2 p.m.

It damaged at least three stores but was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

It was suspected the fire began on the roof during renovations of one of the businesses. 

MORE PHOTOS: BT Fire Photos

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bergenfield Daily Voice!

Serves Bergenfield, Dumont & New Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.