Firefighters Quickly Douse Downtown Bergenfield Blaze

Firefighters extinguished a Saturday afternoon blaze before it could cause widespread damage to a Bergenfield commercial strip.

Four alarms were sounded, given the risk, after the fire broke on the western side of South Washington Avenue south of Bedford Avenue out shortly before 2 p.m.

It damaged at least three stores but was quickly contained and declared under control about an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

It was suspected the fire began on the roof during renovations of one of the businesses.

MORE PHOTOS: BT Fire Photos

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.