Firefighters Contain Vehicle Blaze To Garage Of Bergenfield Home

Firefighters contained a Bergenfield car blaze that severely damaged an attached garage Sunday night.

The Bogert Place call was quickly upgraded to a second alarm on arrival around 7 p.m., responders said.

Firefighters made quick work of it, containing the flames to the garage.

The sedan was totaled. A tow truck was called to remove it.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Dumont, Englewood, New Milford, Teaneck and Tenafly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.