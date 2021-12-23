Contact Us
Fire Severely Damages Bergenfield Home

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters responded quickly, preventing more extensive damage. Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins (BT Fire Photos)

A pre-Christmas fire severely damaged a Bergenfield home Thursday afternoon.

The two-alarm blaze apparently broke out on the second floor and extended into the attic of the Lunn Avenue home shortly after 1 p.m.

Firefighters responded quickly, preventing more extensive damage. There was no immediate word on a possible cause and no serious injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders, either at the scene or in coverage, included firefighters from Dumont, Englewood, Hackensack, New Milford, Oradell and Tenafly.

PHOTO GALLERY: BT FIRE PHOTOS

