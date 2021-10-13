Domestic Violence In Bergen County: Prominent Panel Discusses Victim Resources

A distinguished group of panelists from Bergen County and beyond have agreed to participate in a roundtable discussion on available resources for victims of domestic violence.

The third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Symposium “will features stories of survival and offer support,” the borough of New Milford and its police department announced in a flier.

Two domestic violence survivors are expected to speak during the Oct. 27 roundtable discussion, which will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube from the New Milford High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Scheduled panelists include:

Others include Allison Bressler, the co-founder and co-director of A Partnership for Change; Katheryn Miller, the senior staff attorney for the Center for Hope and Safety; Lil Corcoran, the executive director of the Women's Rights Information Center and Simaza Sadek, the director of YWCA Northern New Jersey Healing Space.

Also: Senior Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Jessica Gomperts, who is chief of her office’s Domestic Violence Squad; New Milford Police Lt. George Herrero; Christa Madler of the NJ Division of Child Protection & Permanency; Carol Weissman, the senior staff attorney for Northeast NJ Legal Services; and New Milford Schools Supt. Danielle Shanley.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

GET THE LINK: www.newmilfordboro.com

