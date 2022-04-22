Dive Teams Search For Teen Believed Drowned In Bergen Pond

Divers searched for a teenager who was believed drowned in a pond in New Milford.

Credible sources said the boy -- in his late teens -- jumped into the Hard Castle Pond behind the Dorchester Manor Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, responders said.

Members of a Bergen County regional SCUBA task force responded to a staging area on nearby Columbia Street with borough police, firefighters, EMS and divers from Mahwah, Wyckoff and Wallington.

They went into the water as dusk fell following a sonar scan.

Lighting illuminated the pond and surrounding area as multiple dive teams rotated in and out of the water.

