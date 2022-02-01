Crash Sends Bergenfield Police Officer, Motorist To Hospital

A Bergenfield police officer headed to a reported fire and a motorist were both hospitalized following a crash outside the borough public library, authorities confirmed.

"We don't know the extent of the injuries yet," Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh said following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the corner of Clinton and Front streets.

A detective went to the hospital to check on both, he said.

The female officer was headed to an activated fire alarm at a nursery school on Woodbine Street.

Two ambulances responded along with DPW workers and other officers.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office is investigating because a municipal police vehicle was involved.

PHOTOS: Yaniv Besterman

