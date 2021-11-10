Contact Us
Bergenfield Daily Voice
Breaking News: BREAKING NEWS: Couple Charged With Murder In Death Of 8-Month-Old
News

Cliffside Park Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Broken Limbs After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
August 23 post
August 23 post Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A motorcyclist suffered a broken arm and leg, among other injuries, when he crashed in Cliffside Park following an aborted police pursuit in a neighboring town, authorities said.

Kyle J. Rodriguez, 23, of Jersey Avenue remained at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday with injuries that also included a chipped pelvis and a fractured left ankle, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

A Ridgefield officer reported seeing Rodriguez "recklessly" operating a 2019 Kawasaki on Bergen Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, an initial police report there shows.

The officer reported trying to catch up but said he then lost sight of the motorcycle and broke off the pursuit due to public safety concerns at the busy Edgewater Avenue intersection.

Minutes later came a report of a crash five blocks away, at St. Pauls and Greenmount avenues in Cliffside Park.

Investigations were continuing in both boroughs.

