Cliffside Park Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Broken Limbs After Crash

A motorcyclist suffered a broken arm and leg, among other injuries, when he crashed in Cliffside Park following an aborted police pursuit in a neighboring town, authorities said.

Kyle J. Rodriguez, 23, of Jersey Avenue remained at Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday with injuries that also included a chipped pelvis and a fractured left ankle, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

A Ridgefield officer reported seeing Rodriguez "recklessly" operating a 2019 Kawasaki on Bergen Boulevard shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, an initial police report there shows.

The officer reported trying to catch up but said he then lost sight of the motorcycle and broke off the pursuit due to public safety concerns at the busy Edgewater Avenue intersection.

Minutes later came a report of a crash five blocks away, at St. Pauls and Greenmount avenues in Cliffside Park.

Investigations were continuing in both boroughs.

