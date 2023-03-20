BAM! Drunk-Driven Tesla Plows Halfway Into New Milford Basement (w/PHOTOS)

UPDATE: A drunk driver from Little Ferry was extricated and then arrested after his Tesla took down a street sign, rammed a fence and then slammed hard into a New Milford home three doors down.

The Model Y SUV ended up halfway into the basement of the River Road home just off Bergen Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Police Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

No one was home at the time, he said.

Hackensack firefighters and an ambulance crew from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck assisted their New Milford colleagues in freeing Julio Estevez, 43, who failed a field test at the scene and was taken into custody, the captain said.

They first had to stabilize the vehicle and the home before getting him out. The Tesla was later removed by a tow truck.

The New Milford Building Department and PSE&G also responded to inspect the integrity of the building and utilities.

Estevez wasn't injured.

He was charged with DWI, refusing to submit to a breath test, reckless driving and careless driving, then released to a family member pending a Municipal Court appearance under John's Law, Van Saders said.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News, Yaniv Besterman and the Hackensack and New Milford fire departments took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bergenfield and receive free news updates.