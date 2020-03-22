Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bergenfield Daily Voice
North Jersey Chef Shares Recipes Using Ingredients You Probably Already Have At Home

Cecilia Levine
Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, otherwise known as the Al Dente Diva, is sharing recipes using ingredients you probably already have at home.
Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, otherwise known as the Al Dente Diva, is sharing recipes using ingredients you probably already have at home. Photo Credit: @AlDenteDiva

Norwood recipe-developer and at-home chef Tara Ippolito-Lafontant has been posting easy-to-follow recipes on her Instagram page and blog for years.

Otherwise known as the Al Dente Diva , Ippolito-Lafontant has 28,600 followers on Instagram .

She has tons of ideas for breakfast lunch and dinner, but the best part is that most of her meals call for ingredients you probably already have at home (like this pasta alla vodka and hash brown waffles ).

This time, we're going for pasta Alfredo.

All you'll need for this one is:

  • Any pasta you have in your pantry
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • 1 cup of cream
  • 2 tbsp. of cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup of parmesan
  • salt & pepper
  • Broccoli/chicken (optional, frozen are fine)

Click here for the video tutorial and directions.

